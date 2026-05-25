UGC

NTA to Open UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Window Tomorrow; Edit Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 May 2026
13:31 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have already submitted their application forms will be able to make corrections through the official website
According to an official notice issued on May 23, the correction facility will remain available till May 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the application correction window for the UGC NET June 2026 examination will open tomorrow, May 26. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms will be able to make corrections through the official website.

According to an official notice issued on May 23, the correction facility will remain available till May 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

The NTA had earlier extended the last date for submission of online applications after receiving multiple requests from candidates seeking additional time to apply for the examination.

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UGC NET June 2026: Revised Schedule

As per the revised schedule released by NTA:

  • Last date to submit online application form: May 24, 2026 till 11:50 pm
  • Last date for payment of examination fee: May 24, 2026 till 11:50 pm
  • Application correction window: May 26 to May 28, 2026 till 11:50 pm

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is being conducted for:

  • Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
  • Eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor
  • Admission to PhD programmes
  • PhD admissions only in Indian universities and colleges

UGC NET June 2026 Application: Steps to Edit

Candidates can follow these steps to edit their application details:

  1. Visit the official UGC NET website
  2. Click on the UGC NET June 2026 correction window link on the homepage
  3. Log in using application number and password
  4. Edit the required details carefully
  5. Verify all corrections before submission
  6. Submit the corrected form
  7. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

The NTA has advised candidates to complete the correction process within the prescribed timeline, stating that no further extension will be provided under any circumstances.

Candidates facing technical issues during the correction process can contact the NTA helpdesk through the official portal. Applicants have also been advised to regularly visit the website for the latest updates related to the UGC NET June 2026 examination.

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Last updated on 25 May 2026
13:32 PM
UGC UGC NET 2026 UGC NET
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