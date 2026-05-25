IISER Admit Card 2026 Postponed? Check IAT Hall Ticket Release Update and Exam Schedule

Summary The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is set to release the admit card for the IISER Aptitude Test 2026 (IAT 2026) shortly. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, iiseradmission.in.

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is set to release the admit card for the IISER Aptitude Test 2026 (IAT 2026) shortly on its official admission portal.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, iiseradmission.in, and logging in using their application credentials.

According to the official schedule released by the authorities, the IISER IAT 2026 admit card was supposed to be available from May 24, but it has been delayed. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026, from 9 AM to noon.

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The IISER Aptitude Test 2026 is conducted for admission to undergraduate science programmes offered by various IISER institutions across the country.

As per the official timeline, the provisional answer key for IISER IAT 2026 will be released on June 7, 2026, after the examination. Candidates will be able to access their response forms and raise objections against the answer key from June 9, 2026.

The objection window will remain open till June 13, 2026. During this period, candidates can challenge discrepancies, if any, in the provisional answer key through the prescribed process.

The authorities have also announced a selective information and document upload window, which will remain active from June 13 to June 21, 2026. Candidates required to upload additional documents or information must complete the process within the stipulated timeline.

Applicants have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy or error in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the examination authorities for correction.

The admit card is an essential document for appearing in the examination, and candidates are expected to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid identification on the exam day.

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research conduct the IISER Aptitude Test annually for admission to science and research-oriented undergraduate programmes offered at participating IISER campuses.