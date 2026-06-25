Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PTET Result 2026 Out, Link Activated - Check Scorecard and Counselling Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2026
11:33 AM

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Summary
The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has officially declared the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026 result today, June 25.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official website at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has officially declared the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026 result today, June 25. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official website at ptetvmoukota2026.in. Ahead of the result declaration, VMOU additionally released the final answer key for all question sets (A, B, C, and D).

The Rajasthan PTET 2026 examination was conducted on June 14, 2026. The entrance test is conducted for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programme and the four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed. courses offered by participating institutions across the state.

Steps to Check the PTET Result 2026

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  • Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2026.in.
  • Click on the result link displayed on the homepage.
  • Log in with the required credentials (roll number and date of birth).
  • View and download the result for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified will be required to participate in the counselling process for admission and seat allotment. VMOU will publish the counselling timetable, registration dates, and other admission-related instructions on its official website shortly.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2026
11:42 AM
Rajasthan PTET Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Result Counselling
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