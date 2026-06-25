Ropes of leadership

Summary Birla High School’s elected Class V council formally took charge after a student vote; badge recipients pledged integrity, duty and service at investiture. Students marked Yoga Day, Rabindra Jayanti and SPIC MACAY through performances, workshops and activities celebrating wellness, culture and arts.

The journey to leadership at Birla High School began long before the badges were pinned. Weeks before the investiture ceremony on May 15, students of Class V had campaigned, canvassed and cast their votes in a democratic election process that mirrored the workings of the real world.

The results of that exercise came a full circle at Vidya Mandir auditorium, where the newly elected student council for 2026-27 were formally handed over charge before an audience of parents, teachers and peers.

The choir sang Together We Shine at the start of the ceremony.

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Headmistress Panchali Chattopadhyay listed qualities that transform students into leaders — integrity, discipline, responsibility and service. A video presentation chronicled the school’s student election process. Campaign speeches and voting scenes unfolded on screen. The focus then shifted to the newly elected student council. As their names were announced, the office-bearers marched forward. House prefects, vice-captains, captains, games captains and the head boy took their places on the stage. The formal investiture followed, with dean-academics Farida Singh and the headmistress giving out the badges. The newly inducted council members then took the school oath, pledging to uphold the institution’s values, traditions and discipline with sincerity and dedication.

"There is something very special about watching young boys step forward to take responsibility. The most beautiful part of the ceremony was the pride in their eyes as they took the oath. At such a young age, leadership begins in the simplest ways — being responsible, being kind, helping others and choosing to do the right thing even when no one is watching. As educators, we are shaping individuals," said the headmistress.

Mass yoga for followers

Classrooms gave way to yoga mats and house rivalries took the shape of perfectly executed poses as Sri Sri Academy marked the 12th International Yoga Day on June 20. As students gathered for yoga displays, competitions and interactive activities, boys’ and girls’ football matches on the school field added to the festive atmosphere.

Held under the theme, Yoga for Healthy Ageing, the programme began with a mass yoga display involving students, teachers and staff members. Through Surya Namaskar, breathing exercises and a series of asanas, participants demonstrated the discipline and focus that form the foundation of yoga.

The celebrations then moved to the multipurpose hall, where the chief guest and wellness coach Sudhir Maheshwari addressed the gathering. He encouraged students to build their concentration, confidence and creativity through yoga, while emphasising the importance of healthspan — the number of years spent healthy, active and mentally alert.

There was a special yoga performance by Aditri Bag of H.M Education Centre. Students later participated in a blindfold yoga challenge, where teammates attempted to recreate postures using only verbal instructions.

The inter-house competition saw Bhakti, Shakti, Shanti and Yukti houses perform asanas such as Paschimottanasana and Chakrasana before judge and yoga champion Manasi Manna Haldar. Shakti House came first in the Classes VI-VIII (girls), Classes VI-VIII (boys) and Classes IX-XII (girls) categories while Yukti House won in the Classes IX-XII (boys) category.

"Yoga and meditation are woven into our curriculum, and every student practises them regularly as part of school life," said the principal.

Hard work pays off

Winners walked away with an air conditioner, a smart television and a microwave oven, followed by loud cheers, but they were not the real prizes of the afternoon.

At the annual prize day of Julien Day School, Ganganagar, students were awarded for their academic excellence and consistency in attendance. Behind every trophy or medal received was a year of early mornings, hard work and perseverance.

For prize-winner Bonna Saha of Class VIII, the claps from friends, parents and teachers were the best motivation. "It pushed me to set loftier goals and strive harder in the coming years," she said.

Held in the school's Basement Hall, the celebration was attended by chairman of Julien Day Group of Schools J.G. Broughton, trustee member Neville McNamara and director of education and development Terence John. Also present were principal Michael James Rebeiro, school coordinator Cheryl Ann Dey and Nursery school headmistress Sujata Paul.

The ceremony opened with lamp-lighting and felicitation of the guests, followed by a welcome address by school captain Ninisha Hendrita Daniel. The principal presented the annual report for 2025–26, acknowledging the collective effort of students and teachers. He also encouraged students to stay focused, disciplined and committed to their goals.

Board examination toppers — Mohanish Saha (ICSE) and Aarovi Pal (ISC) — were felicitated to loud cheers.

Students from Classes II to XII got prizes and medals for their year-long achievements. Some also performed on the occasion. The senior school presented a dance, while the school choir charmed the audience with a medley of popular numbers.

Excitement reached its peak during the Golden Jubilee Lucky Draw. Twenty students walked awaywith prizes.

"Annual prize day is a celebration of perseverance, excellence and achievement. It provides an opportunity to recognise the hard work and dedication of our students while inspiring others to strive for success. We take immense pride in their accomplishments and remain committed to nurturing their talents and aspirations," said the principal.

Bard beyond borders

Kavya Chakraborty of Class X went on stage to recite Rabindranath Tagore’s The Golden Boat. The experience left her emotional. “I could feel the beauty hidden within his words,” said the student of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy.

As the students and teachers of the school celebrated Rabindra Jayanti through a cultural programme on May 8, many realised how Tagore’s works surpass language and generations to create a universal appeal.

Labham Poddar of Class VIII connected with Tagore’s learning philosophy. “His philosophy of liberated, joyful learning filled me with pride,” he said. The theme of the programme was, Tagore Beyond Borders.

The celebration began by garlanding his portrait. Students presented a rendition of Purano sei diner kotha, an eternal favourite. Dance performances to Pran chaye chhokkhu na chaye and Kotobaro bhebechhinu soon followed, presented by students of Classes VI to XII. A multilingual recitation of Sonar Tori (The Golden Boat) was presented in both Hindi and English.

A play, The Real Test of a Student, inspired by Tagore’s educational philosophy, was staged by the students of Classes VII and VIII. The production questioned rote learning and highlighted the importance of curiosity, values and humanity.

The cultural showcase concluded with a bilingual rendition of Aji shubhodine pitar by the teachers. Director Meena Kak spoke about milestones in Tagore’s life. Students were encouraged to look beyond textbooks and cultivate creativity, empathy and compassion.

Principal Jaya Misra offered insights into Jorasanko Thakurbari, Tagore’s ancestral home, describing it as a cradle of art, literature and intellectual awakening that shaped one of India’sgreatest minds.

“Rabindra Jayanti serves as an annual reminder to every global citizen that the pen is indeed mightier than the sword. The words of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore remain timeless, resonating across generations, across the seven seas and inspiring all ages,” said the principal.

Colours of season

For Aritri Seal of Class XII, this year's Rabindra Jayanti held a special significance. "On my last year in school it was amazing seeing my juniors perform with such enthusiasm," she said.

The stage shifted from monsoon showers to spring blossoms, from autumn skies to winter mists. Students of Birla Bharati painted Bengal's changing seasons through songs and dances as they paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on May 8. The programme was named Ritu Rongo, after Tagore's famous work.The performers were students from Classes II to XII.

The celebration began with an address by principal Madhumita Seal, who encouraged students to follow the bard's ideals. She also highlighted the importance of creativity, harmony and human values.

A documentary on the school's founders, BK Birla and Sarala Birla, followed. The film revisited their educational vision and its alignment with Tagore's philosophy.

Students of Class II opened the cultural segment before the stage was set for the main performance. Through a sequence of songs and dances, students portrayed the six seasons — grishma, barsha, sarat, hemanta, sheet and basanta. The choir rendered Tagore's seasonal compositions, while dancers interpreted the colours, moods and rhythms of each season.

Mitraksar Nandi of Class III recited Asharh, while her peers danced along.

"The participation of students from Classes II to XII reflected the school's commitment to nurturing creativity and preserving our rich cultural heritage," said vice-president Sumana Mukherjee.

"It is an irrefutable fact that Tagore is present in every facet of life. We celebrate his work, his philosophy and his life, and we strive to incorporate his ideals. His thoughts will never be moribund," said the principal.

Fun retreat

Madhuboni Barman of Class XII made new friends, explored unfamiliar cultures and re-examined her own traditions at the 11th SPIC MACAY International Convention, IIT Kharagpur, held from May 24 to 31.

“I especially enjoyed Parvathy Baul’s performance — the blend of music, storytelling and audience participation was unforgettable. The intensives with renowned gurus were invaluable, and the evening concerts were inspiring,” she said.

For seven days, Madhuboni and her fellow delegates did yoga at dawn, swapped music halls for classrooms and tried to learn different languages. She was joined by Aagana Roy, Shridipta Kar and Sridatri Kunti of Class X, Adrija Pahari of Class XI and mentor Srabani Ganguly.

The convention drew over 1,500 delegates. Participants underwent intensive workshops in classical vocals, dance, theatre and indigenous crafts — learning built on observation, discipline and practice. Students from across India shared stories and traditions, revealing the country’s diversity beyond textbooks and forged friendshipsbeyond geography.

Highlights included the baul performance and a hands-on Gond art session with Guru Durga Bai Vyam.

The Overnight Concert Series saw IIT Kharagpur resonate till dawn with musicians and dancers.

"The students have shared their experiences, which prompted us to consider establishing a chapter of the organisation in our school," said principal Samarendranath Das.