National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)

NEST Result 2026 Announced: NISER, UM-DAE CEBS Releases Merit List for MSc Admissions

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2026
09:35 AM

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Summary
The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, along with the University of Mumbai–Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), has announced the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2026 results.
Candidates who appeared for the national-level entrance examination can now access their merit ranks and scores through the official website, nestexam.in.

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, along with the University of Mumbai–Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), has announced the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the national-level entrance examination can now access their merit ranks and scores through the official website, nestexam.in.

Candidates can view their results and merit rank through the ‘Quick Look’ tab displayed on the homepage. However, the final scorecards will be available for download from June 30, 2 PM onwards. Prior to the result announcement, the examination authorities had published the final answer key after reviewing objections raised against the provisional answer key.

The NEST 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based mode on June 6. The test was held across 387 cities in India.

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Along with the results, the institutes have also released their individual merit list for admission.

According to NISER’s official website, an email will be sent to all candidates on the merit list to collect their Expression of Interest (EoI) for joining the five-year Integrated MSc program. Additionally, it has been informed that the EoI collected by NISER is exclusively for admission to NISER and does not apply to any other institution. It is mandatory to fill out the EoI form to be considered for admission at NISER.

The admission process through NEST 2026 offers a total of 261 seats across the participating institutions. Of these, 202 seats are available at NISER Bhubaneswar, while 59 seats are offered by UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai. Admissions to these institutions are based on candidates’ performance in the entrance examination and the merit ranks secured.

NEST serves as the mandatory entrance examination for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programmes in basic sciences offered by NISER and UM-DAE CEBS.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NEST website for updates regarding counselling, admission schedules, document verification, and further selection procedures.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2026
09:36 AM
National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) Result National Institute of Science Education and Research merit list
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