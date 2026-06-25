JIPMAT

JIPMAT Result 2026 Declared for Over 11500 Candidates - IIM Admission to Begin Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2026
10:46 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official JIPMAT portal at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official JIPMAT portal at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat.

JIPMAT 2026 was conducted on June 7, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 81 examination centres located in 61 cities, including one international test city outside India. The examination serves as the gateway for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. According to the official data released by NTA, a total of 13,876 candidates registered for the examination, while 11,527 candidates appeared for the test, resulting in an attendance rate of 83.07 per cent.

The agency clarified that its responsibilities in the admission process are limited to candidate registration, conduct of the examination, publication of answer keys, processing of challenges, preparation of results, hosting of scorecards and transmission of score data to IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The final stages of admission, including eligibility verification and document scrutiny, will be carried out by the respective institutes in accordance with their admission policies.

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As part of the evaluation process, NTA had earlier released the provisional answer keys along with question papers and recorded responses of candidates from June 10 to June 12, 2026. During this period, candidates were given an opportunity to challenge any answer they believed to be incorrect. All objections received were subsequently reviewed by subject experts, and the final answer keys approved by the expert panel were used for preparing the results.

The gender-wise participation data shows that 5,785 female candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 4,830 appeared. Among male candidates, 8,091 registrations were recorded, while 6,697 candidates took the test. Together, these figures contributed to the total appearance count of 11,527 candidates.

NTA has further informed that qualification in the entrance examination does not automatically guarantee admission. The eligibility criteria, self-declarations, academic records and supporting documents of shortlisted candidates will be verified by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu during the subsequent stages of the admission process. Aspirants are therefore advised to regularly monitor the official websites of the respective institutes for updates regarding counselling, merit lists and admission schedules.

Find the direct scorecard link here.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2026
10:47 AM
JIPMAT National Testing Agency (NTA) Result Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test IIM
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