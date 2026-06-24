ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result Date Declared at icai.nic.in; Check Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, by logging in with their credentials According to the official notification, the CA Foundation examination was conducted from May 14 to May 20, 2026, across designated examination centres nationwide

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared on July 3, 2026, in the afternoon.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, by logging in with their credentials.

According to the official notification, the CA Foundation examination was conducted from May 14 to May 20, 2026, across designated examination centres nationwide.

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"The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the afternoon of July 3, 2026, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," ICAI said in its notification.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website, icai.nic.in. Click on the link titled "ICAI CA Foundation Result (May 2026)". Enter the ICAI roll number and registration number. Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen. Click on the "Submit" button. The CA Foundation result will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The result scorecard is expected to contain the following information:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks

Qualifying status

Result declaration details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it.

Candidates who qualify in the CA Foundation examination will become eligible to register for the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course in accordance with ICAI guidelines.

ICAI has advised candidates to keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the official website for updates related to result announcements and subsequent admission or registration procedures.