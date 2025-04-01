VITEEE Registration deadline extended - Check new deadline, Application process, All Details

VITEEE 2025

Summary
The registration deadline for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam has been extended by the institute till April 7, 2025.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online on the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in.

The exam will be held from April 21 to 27, 2025 across various examination centres and the results will be announced on April 30, 2025.

How to register for VITEEE Exam on the official website?

Step 1: Visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary credentials

Step 4: Enter your login credentials to login to your account

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay required application fee

Step 7: Submit the application

Step 8: Download the submitted application and take a printout

Following the declaration of the results, a counselling will be conducted to admit students to various BTech courses at the institute. The counselling will begin in May, 2025.

