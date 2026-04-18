VITEEE 2026

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Window Opens - Check Steps, Link and Selection Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2026
12:27 PM

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Summary
The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the slot booking process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026.
Registered candidates can now select their preferred exam date, time, and test centre through the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) available.

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the slot booking process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026. Registered candidates can now select their preferred exam date, time, and test centre through the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) available on the official website.

Candidates are required to carefully read all instructions before proceeding with the slot booking process, as once a slot is selected and confirmed, no changes will be permitted. The last date to complete the slot booking for VITEEE 2026 is April 19.

The VITEEE 2026 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 28 to May 3. It will be held for admission to BTech programmes offered at VIT campuses located in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bhopal.

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In case a candidate fails to book a slot within the stipulated time, the system will automatically assign a slot based on availability. Candidates are advised to keep their preferred exam city, date, time, and subject combination (PCM or PCB) ready while booking their slots to avoid last-minute issues.

To book a slot, candidates need to visit the official VITEEE portal, log in using their application number, email ID, and password, and select their preferred options. After verifying the details, they must submit the form to confirm their booking.

The VITEEE 2026 exam will have a duration of two hours and 30 minutes and will consist of 125 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 500 marks. The syllabus includes Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Aptitude, and English. As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

With the examination dates approaching, candidates are advised to complete the slot booking process within the deadline and prepare accordingly for the entrance test.

Find the direct slot booking link here.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2026
12:28 PM
VITEEE 2026 VIT Vellore Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance
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