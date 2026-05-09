VITEEE Result 2026 Announced: Scorecard Link, Rank-Wise Counselling Schedule Here

Summary The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially announced the results of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now check and download their results from the official website.

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially announced the results of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now check and download their results from the official website, vit.ac.in.

Students are required to log in using their application number and password to access the VITEEE 2026 result link, which has now been activated online. The institute has released the results in the form of a rank card, which will determine candidates’ eligibility for the counselling and admission process for undergraduate engineering programmes offered by VIT campuses.

The VITEEE 2026 rank card includes important details such as the candidate’s name, gender, application number, percentile score, and overall rank secured in the entrance examination. Candidates who qualify in the examination will be invited to participate in phase-wise counselling based on their ranks.

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The institute has released the detailed counselling schedule and admission-related guidelines on the official website. Eligible candidates will have to take part in the counselling process to secure admission into various BTech programmes offered by the institution.

Counselling Schedule 2026

Phase 1 (Rank 1 to 20000) registration - May 11

Phase 2 (Rank 20001 to 45000) registration - May 18

Phase 3 (Rank 45001 to 70000) registration - May 27

Phase 4 (Rank 70001 to 100000) registration - June 6

Phase 5 (Above 100000) registration - June 17

Meanwhile, VIT has also issued an important advisory warning students and parents against fraudulent admission offers and fake agents claiming to provide direct admission into the institute through unofficial means. According to the institute, several unauthorised individuals and organisations have been circulating misleading information through phone calls, emails, WhatsApp messages, and social media platforms demanding money in exchange for admission.

The institute clarified that all admissions are conducted strictly based on merit and through transparent procedures published only on the official website.

Find the direct download link here.