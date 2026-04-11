Wildlife conservation

Vantara University Launched for Global Conservation Studies, A First for Wildlife Education!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2026
10:10 AM
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with his son Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and others, during the launch of Vantara University, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with his son Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and others, during the launch of Vantara University, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. PTI

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Summary
In a significant development for global conservation and academic innovation, Vantara, a wildlife conservation initiative founded by Reliance Industries, has announced the establishment of Vantara University in Jamnagar.
Vantara University is designed to bring together multiple disciplines within a unified academic ecosystem rooted in practical conservation work.

In a significant development for global conservation and academic innovation, Vantara, a wildlife conservation initiative founded by Reliance Industries, has announced the establishment of Vantara University in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The institution is being positioned as the world’s first integrated university dedicated to combining education, research, and real-world conservation practices under a single framework.

Led by Anant Ambani, Executive Director at Reliance Industries, the university aims to create a global hub for wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences. According to the official announcement, the institution will leverage Vantara’s extensive on-ground conservation experience to develop academic programmes that translate field-based knowledge into structured education, professional training, and globally relevant frameworks.

Vantara University is designed to bring together multiple disciplines within a unified academic ecosystem rooted in practical conservation work. By integrating science, compassion, and applied conservation strategies, the university seeks to equip students and professionals with the skills required to address complex challenges related to wildlife health and ecosystem sustainability.

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The university will offer a wide range of programmes, including undergraduate, postgraduate, fellowship, and specialised courses. Key areas of study will include wildlife medicine and surgery, animal nutrition, behavioural sciences, genetics, epidemiology, One Health, conservation policy, and the design of naturalistic animal care environments. These programmes will be structured across specialised colleges aligned with Vantara’s operational expertise.

To promote inclusivity and accessibility, the institution will also introduce scholarships for students from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds. Among these initiatives are the ‘Vantara University Founding Fellows’ programme and the ‘Every Life Matters’ scholarship, both aimed at supporting aspiring conservation professionals.

Speaking at the launch event in Jamnagar, Anant Ambani emphasised the importance of building future-ready institutions in conservation. He noted that the initiative is rooted in a personal commitment to improving animal care and strengthening institutional capabilities in wildlife protection.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2026
10:11 AM
Wildlife conservation Anant Ambani Reliance Industries University
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