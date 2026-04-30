AP SSC 10th Result 2026 Announced: 85.25% Students Pass; Topper Details Inside

Summary The AP SSC Class 10 exams 2026 were conducted from March 16 to April 1 The digital marksheet is also available via the official websites as well as the DigiLocker website and app

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP Class 10 (SSC) Results 2026 for around 6.4 lakh students. The exams were conducted from March 16 to April 1.

Students can check their results online at:

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

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To access the result, students need their roll number or hall ticket number.

The digital marksheet is also available via the official websites as well as the DigiLocker website and app. Additionally, an SMS facility has been provided to check results.

Student statistics:

Total students: ~6.4 lakh

Regular students: ~6.22 lakh

Private candidates: 18,842

Boys: 3,28,652

Girls: 3,12,264

Passing criteria: Students must score at least 35% marks in each subject to pass.

AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website Click on the “AP SSC Result 2026” link Enter your roll/hall ticket number Submit the details View and download your marksheet

If you want, I can also help you interpret the marksheet or explain what to do next (revaluation, supplementary exams, etc.).