Paper Leak Row: UKSSSC Exam Scheduled for Oct 12 Postponed! Approx 600 Candidates Affected

Posted on 11 Oct 2025
11:10 AM

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), embroiled in an alleged paper leak, has now postponed the examination scheduled for October 12.
The commission's chairman said that a new schedule for the postponed examinations would be announced soon.

UKSSSC Chairman GS Martolia announced on Friday that the examination for technical posts in the Agriculture Department, scheduled for October 12, has been postponed. He said that the commission has not yet begun issuing admit cards to candidates for this examination, and the examination will no longer be held on that date. He added that approximately 600 candidates were scheduled to appear for this examination for 20-25 posts.

Earlier, the examination scheduled for October 5 for 45 posts of cooperative inspector class II and assistant development officer, cooperative, was also postponed. The commission said that the examination was postponed due to requests from candidates and to allow the commission to further strengthen its preparations for the examination.

The commission's chairman said that a new schedule for the postponed examinations would be announced soon.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

