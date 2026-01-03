Uttarakhand NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Registration Window Opens - Full Counselling Schedule Here

Summary Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has commenced the Round 3 registration process for Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2025. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses can register for Round 3 counselling through the official website at hnbumu.ac.in.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has commenced the Round 3 registration process for Uttarakhand National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses can register for Round 3 counselling through the official website at hnbumu.ac.in. The registration window will remain open until January 5, up to 4 PM. As per the official schedule, the Round 3 state merit list will be published on January 6.

According to the counselling timeline released by the university, candidates who were allotted seats in Round 1 and Round 2 are allowed to surrender, withdraw, or resign their allotted seats until January 5. This provision gives candidates an opportunity to participate in the subsequent round without facing disqualification. Candidates are advised to complete this process within the stipulated deadline to remain eligible for Round 3 counselling.

The choice filling and locking process for Uttarakhand NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025 will begin on January 6 and will continue until January 8. During this period, registered candidates will be able to select and prioritise their preferred colleges and courses for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) admissions. The data processing for seat allotment will be carried out from January 9 to January 10, following which the Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on January 11.

Candidates participating in Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 are required to pay a registration fee of ₹6,500. The fee can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking. However, candidates who have already completed the registration process in earlier rounds and are opting for seat upgradation are allowed to take part in Round 3 counselling without paying the registration fee again.

As per the official schedule, candidates who are allotted seats in Round 3 will be required to report to their respective colleges and complete the admission process by January 17. Failure to join the allotted institute within the prescribed timeline may lead to cancellation of the seat.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official HNBUMU website for updates and detailed instructions related to Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3, including seat allotment results and reporting guidelines.