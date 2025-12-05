UKPSC

UKPSC PCS Mains Exam Deferred - Candidates Await New Date Amid Prelims Questions Dispute

PTI
PTI
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
13:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) PCS Mains Examination.
The candidates will now have to wait for the new dates.

The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) PCS Mains Examination, which was scheduled to be held from December 6 to 9, over a controversy regarding certain questions in the preliminary exam.

The candidates will now have to wait for the new dates.

The issue is related to the 2024–25 recruitment process, under which 123 posts, including those of deputy collector, DSP, and block development officer (BDO), were to be filled. Several candidates, including Kuldeep Kumar, filed a petition before the Nainital High Court, challenging four questions asked in the preliminary exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was said in the petition that in the preliminary exam conducted in June, these questions were either incorrect or had serious ambiguities in their options.

The high court directed that question number 70 be removed entirely, while the other three disputed questions must be reviewed again by an expert committee. The court stated that until these questions are examined impartially and the merit list is correctly recalculated, it would not be appropriate to conduct the Mains exam.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 05 Dec 2025
13:21 PM
UKPSC UKPSC PCS 2024 Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Uttarakhand High Court
Similar stories
NEET counselling

Dr. NTR University Releases AP NEET PG 2025 Phase 1 College-Wise Allotment List- Read. . .

Exam dates

BSE, Telangana Is Expected to Issue TS SSC Time Table 2026 Soon- Get Details Inside

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Window Opens - Check Latest Counselling Schedule

WBJEEB

JENPAS UG and ANM & GNM Mop-Up Round 2025 Schedule Released: Who Can Participate?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

Dr. NTR University Releases AP NEET PG 2025 Phase 1 College-Wise Allotment List- Read. . .

Exam dates

BSE, Telangana Is Expected to Issue TS SSC Time Table 2026 Soon- Get Details Inside

CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Exam Date Announced - NTA Publishes City Slip and Admit Card Updates

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Window Opens - Check Latest Counselling Schedule

WBJEEB

JENPAS UG and ANM & GNM Mop-Up Round 2025 Schedule Released: Who Can Participate?

SSC JHT

SSC JHT Paper II Exam City Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in - Fresh Scribe Registration Be. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality