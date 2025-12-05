NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Window Opens - Check Latest Counselling Schedule

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially commenced the second round of the online registration process for NEET PG counselling 2025 today. The registration window will remain functional until December 9, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially commenced the second round of the online registration process for NEET PG counselling 2025 today. The registration window will remain functional until December 9, 2025. The round was initially scheduled for December 2, but was postponed to December 5, 2025. With registrations now live, NEET PG-qualified candidates have another opportunity to secure medical seats across the country.

Steps to Register for NEET PG 2025 Counselling

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the ‘PG Medical’ option on the homepage.

Select the link for new registration.

Fill in the required details (NEET PG roll number and password).

Submit the form and pay the registration fee.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

According to the revised schedule, choice filling is available between December 6 and 9 till 11.55 PM, while choice locking can be done on December 9 between 4 PM and 11.55 PM. The seat allotment result for Round 2 will be announced on December 12, 2025, after which selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges from December 13 to 21. Institutes will then verify the joined candidates on December 22 and 23.

Candidates are advised not to stay updated through the official MCC website for further updates.

Find the direct registration link here.