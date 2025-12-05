Exam dates

BSE, Telangana Is Expected to Issue TS SSC Time Table 2026 Soon- Get Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
12:46 PM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to release the TS SSC Time Table 2026 shortly on its official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Once published, the schedule will provide students with essential information, including exam dates, timings, subject names, and detailed guidelines for the examination days.

According to last year’s exam pattern, the TS SSC 2026 board examinations are likely to be conducted in a single morning session, beginning at 9:30 AM and concluding at 12:30 PM for most subjects. The examinations will be held in offline mode across designated exam centres in the state. Students appearing for the three-hour papers are advised to reach their centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

In line with the revised evaluation structure, the TS SSC Board administers exams for six major subjects, including Telugu, Hindi, English, Mathematics, General Science, and Social Science. This streamlined format replaces the earlier structure of 11 papers.

TS SSC Timetable 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps once the timetable is released:

  1. Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
  2. Click on the link titled “TS SSC Time Table 2026” displayed on the homepage
  3. The exam schedule will open in PDF format
  4. Download the document and take a printout for future reference

The release of the timetable will enable students across Telangana to finalize their preparation strategies and plan systematically for the upcoming board examinations.

Last updated on 05 Dec 2025
13:11 PM
Exam dates TS SSC 2025
