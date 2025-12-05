Dr. NTR University Releases AP NEET PG 2025 Phase 1 College-Wise Allotment List- Read Details Here

Summary Candidates can now check and download the provisional allotment list through the official website, drntr.uhsap.in As per the Phase 1 allotment data, a total of 117 candidates have secured MD/MS seats at Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh, has released the college-wise allotment list for the AP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Phase 1 under the Competent Authority (CQ) non-service quota. Candidates can now check and download the provisional allotment list through the official website, drntr.uhsap.in.

According to the university, candidates must review their allotment details carefully. Any discrepancies in the provisional allotment result can be reported until December 5, 12 noon, through the candidate login portal. After the deadline, the provisional results will be treated as final.

As per the Phase 1 allotment data, a total of 117 candidates have secured MD/MS seats at Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam. The results for CQ non-service candidates include crucial details such as NEET rank, roll number, score, candidate name, gender, category, local area, allotment details, and counselling phase.

The university emphasized the tentative nature of the provisional results, “Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed specifically to the Selection Committee, Dr. NTRUHS, Vijayawada, up to 12:00 Noon of 05.12.2025 through Candidates Application Login only, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” the official notice stated.

“The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat, and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” the notice added.

The reporting schedule, including the dates and times for candidates to join their allotted colleges, will be announced after the final Phase 1 seat allotment results for CQ non-service candidates are published.