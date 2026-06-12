UPPSC PCS 2024 Result Update: Commission Releases Final Marksheet, Activates Download Window

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has activated the marksheet download facility for candidates who participated in the Combined State Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) 2024 recruitment process. Eligible candidates can now view and download their scorecards through the commission’s official website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has activated the marksheet download facility for candidates who participated in the Combined State Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) 2024 recruitment process. Eligible candidates can now view and download their scorecards through the commission’s official website (uppsc.up.nic.in) during a limited access period.

According to the commission, the online marks download window will remain active until June 15, 2026. Candidates have been advised to access their scorecards within this period, as the facility will be withdrawn once the deadline expires.

The marks download facility pertains to Advertisement No. A-1/E-1/2024, which was issued for recruitment to multiple vacancies across various administrative and technical services under the Uttar Pradesh government. The recruitment drive attracted a large number of aspirants competing for positions requiring diverse educational qualifications and professional backgrounds.

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Candidates who progressed through all stages of the recruitment process, including the interview round, can now check their marks along with details regarding their selection and eligibility status. The personality test and interview phase of the recruitment process was conducted between February 16 and March 20, 2026. The commission had subsequently declared the final result of the PCS 2024 examination on March 30, 2026.

The recruitment cycle began with the release of the notification on January 1, 2024. The application process remained open until January 29, 2024. Following the completion of registrations, the preliminary examination was conducted on December 22, 2024. Candidates who qualified for the next stage appeared for the mains examination, which was held from June 29 to July 2, 2025. The main examination results were announced on February 4, 2026, paving the way for the interview stage.

Candidates are strongly advised to download their marksheets before the deadline, as the document may be required for future recruitment processes, verification procedures, and other official purposes.

Find the direct download link here.