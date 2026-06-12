Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 Released - Updated Marksheet, Revised Scorecard Link

Summary The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Revaluation Result 2026. Candidates who had applied for revaluation, answer-sheet scrutiny, or photocopies of their evaluated scripts can now access their updated results through the official SSLC examination portal.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Revaluation Result 2026, providing students with an opportunity to check the revised outcome of their Class 10 examinations. Candidates who had applied for revaluation, answer-sheet scrutiny, or photocopies of their evaluated scripts can now access their updated results through the official SSLC examination portal (sslcexam.kerala.gov.in).

The revised results have been made available online, and students can view their updated marks by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The announcement is significant for candidates who sought a reassessment of their answer sheets after the publication of the original SSLC examination results.

The revaluation process is an important mechanism designed to ensure transparency and accuracy in the evaluation system. It allows students to request a fresh review of their answer scripts if they believe that their performance was not accurately reflected in the marks awarded. During this process, examiners re-examine the answer sheets and verify whether any questions were left unevaluated, marks were incorrectly calculated, or other evaluation-related discrepancies occurred.

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If any changes are identified during the review process, the board revises the marks accordingly. Any increase in marks awarded through revaluation is treated as final and is incorporated into the student's official academic records. The updated marks are then reflected in the revised result issued by the board.

The result declaration also covers students who applied for answer-sheet scrutiny and those who requested photocopies of their answer scripts. These facilities are intended to provide candidates with greater clarity regarding the evaluation of their examinations and ensure confidence in the assessment process.

How to Check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026?

Students can access their revised results by visiting the official SSLC examination website. On the homepage, they should click on the link for the SSLC Revaluation Result 2026. After entering their Register Number and Date of Birth in the designated fields, candidates can submit the details to view their revised marks. The updated scorecard will then be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the revised mark statement and retain a printed copy for future academic and admission-related purposes.

The release of the revaluation results marks the conclusion of the post-result review process for the Kerala SSLC 2026 examination. Students who notice any changes in their marks can use the revised scorecard as their updated academic record.

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