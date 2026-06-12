ISC

ISC Re-Evaluation Result 2026 Out, Updated Scorecards Available at DigiLocker, Website: Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2026
09:46 AM

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Summary
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially declared the ISC Revaluation Result 2026.
Candidates who sought a reassessment of their marks after the declaration of the original results can now access their revised scorecards through the official portal.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially declared the ISC Revaluation Result 2026 for students who applied for the rechecking and review of their answer scripts. Candidates who sought a reassessment of their marks after the declaration of the original results can now access their revised scorecards through the official portal (cisce.org).

The release of the revaluation results offers students an opportunity to verify whether any changes have been made to their marks following the review process. CISCE has made the updated results available online for both students and schools. In addition to the official results portal, candidates can also access their revised marks through DigiLocker, providing a convenient digital platform for downloading and storing academic records.

How to Check ISC Revaluation Result 2026?

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  • Visit the CISCE official website.
  • Click on the ‘ISC Year 2026 Examination Re-Evaluation Results’.
  • Candidates need to enter the required login credentials and submit the details.
  • Once authenticated, the updated result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to download and save a copy of the revised scorecard for future academic and admission-related requirements. Schools can also access the updated results through the designated school login facilities provided by the council.

ISC Improvement Examination 2026

Alongside the announcement of the revaluation results, CISCE has confirmed the commencement of the ISC Improvement Examination 2026. The examination schedule will begin on June 15, 2026, and continue until July 1, 2026.

The improvement examinations provide candidates with an opportunity to enhance their academic performance by reappearing in selected subjects. The scores obtained in these examinations can help students improve their overall results and strengthen their academic profiles for higher education admissions.

Each examination will be conducted with a duration of three hours, in line with the standard ISC examination pattern. Candidates appearing for the improvement tests have been advised to carefully review the official timetable and ensure adequate preparation for their chosen subjects.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2026
09:47 AM
ISC CISCE Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Result improvement exams
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