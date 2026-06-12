NEST 2026 Answer Key Published for Integrated MSc Admissions - Challenge Window Closes Today

Summary NISER Bhubaneswar and UM DAE CEBS Mumbai have released the provisional answer key for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download the answer key through the official website (nestexam.in).

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai–Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) have released the provisional answer key for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download the answer key through the official website (nestexam.in), allowing them to review their responses and estimate their performance before the declaration of results.

The provisional answer key has been made available in PDF format and can be downloaded directly from the official NEST portal.

The release of the provisional answer key also marks the beginning of the objection process. Candidates who identify any discrepancies or believe that any answer has been incorrectly listed can submit objections through the official portal. The challenge facility will remain open until today, June 12. Authorities have clarified that no fee will be charged for raising objections against the provisional answer key.

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The NEST 2026 examination was conducted on June 6 from 2 PM to 5 PM at examination centres across the country. The national-level entrance test is conducted for admission to the five-year Integrated Master of Science (MSc) programmes offered by NISER Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE CEBS. This year, the examination was held across 387 cities in India.

Seat Availability for NEST 2026 Admissions

Admissions through NEST 2026 will be conducted for a total of 261 seats available across the participating institutions. Of these, 202 seats are offered by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, while 59 seats are available at the University of Mumbai–DAE Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

Following the closure of the objection window, the examination authorities are expected to review all representations submitted by candidates before releasing the final answer key. The final answer key will form the basis for preparing the NEST 2026 results and subsequent admission procedures.

Candidates are advised to carefully examine the provisional answer key and submit any valid objections within the stipulated deadline. They should also regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the final answer key, result declaration, merit lists, and counselling-related announcements.

Find the direct answer key link here.