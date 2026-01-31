UPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released; Key Dates and Technical Education Update Out

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the detailed examination calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle. Candidates can access the complete calendar on the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the detailed examination calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle, outlining schedules for all major competitive examinations to be conducted during the year. According to the commission, the examination cycle will commence on February 2, 2026, and continue through December 2026. Candidates can access the complete calendar on the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination will feature its main examination from March 29, 2026, spanning four days, while the preliminary examination is slated for December 6, 2026. Among other prominent examinations, the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) mains will be held on February 2 and 3, 2026. The Assistant Prosecution Officer recruitment will include a preliminary examination on March 22, followed by the mains on June 17, 2026. The Assistant Commissioner mains examination is scheduled to begin on June 28, 2026, and will be conducted over three days.

Teaching aspirants will appear for several significant examinations during the year. The Staff Nurse preliminary examination is scheduled for March 17, while the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Teacher) preliminary exam will take place on April 5, 2026. Subject-wise TGT mains examinations will be conducted across May and August. In addition, examinations for Polytechnic Lecturer and Assistant Professor posts will be held between August and October 2026.

The exam calendar also includes important dates for technical and medical recruitments. The Forest Services examinations are scheduled from July 14 to 16, 2026. Other key tests include the Veterinary Officer examination on October 3, the Food Safety Officer exam on October 25, the Drug Inspector exam on October 26, and the Medical Officer examination on December 18, 2026.

Alongside the exam calendar, UPPSC has issued an important update for candidates applying for the UPPSC Technical Education (Teaching/Training) Service Examination 2023 under the Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board. The commission has activated the online application process for candidates who appeared in the written examination conducted on September 21 and 22, 2025, for 46 instructor posts across 14 categories, as advertised under Advertisement No. A-10/E-1/2023 dated December 21, 2023.

Eligible candidates can fill in their conventional application forms online from January 30, 2026, by visiting the UPPSC website and selecting the relevant link for the Technical Education (Teaching/Training) Service Examination 2023. Authentication will be required through the One Time Registration (OTR) number along with a password or OTP.

After completing the online submission, candidates must send hard copies of their applications along with self-attested copies of mark sheets, degrees, and certificates. These documents must reach the commission by February 20, 2026, no later than 5 PM. Applications can be submitted either by registered post or in person at Counter Number 3 (Inquiry Counter) of the UPPSC office in Prayagraj. Candidates applying for multiple posts are required to submit separate applications in separate envelopes, as combined submissions will not be accepted.

Applicants are advised to carefully follow all instructions mentioned by the commission and regularly visit the official UPPSC website for further updates and notifications.