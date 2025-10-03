Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Issues UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card 2025- Details Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the commission’s official website — uppsc.up.nic.in With the preliminary exam approaching, candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and ensure all details, including exam centre and timing, are verified

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the admit card for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the commission’s official website — uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the official notification issued by the UPPSC, the preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 12, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The first shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift will take place from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the link titled “UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card 2025” available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials, including the One Time Registration (OTR) number. Submit the details to access and download the admit card. Take a printout of the admit card for use on the exam day.

The Commission has advised candidates to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card. On the day of the examination, candidates must report to their designated centres with:

A printed copy of the admit card

Two recent passport-size photographs

A valid photo ID proof (original and photocopy)

Failure to produce the necessary documents may result in disqualification from appearing in the exam.

The ACF/RFO recruitment is a prestigious opportunity for candidates aiming for positions in the state’s forest services. With the preliminary exam approaching, candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and ensure all details, including exam centre and timing, are verified.

For more updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official UPPSC website.