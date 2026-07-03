ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result Out, 20.9% Qualify! Sakshi Jain Tops - Check Full AIR List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2026
11:05 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation May 2026 examination results today, July 3.
Students who took the examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation May 2026 examination results today, July 3. Students who took the examination conducted from May 14 to May 20, 2026, can now access and download their scorecards through the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, by logging in with their registration number and roll number. Along with the individual results, the institute has also released the All India Rank (AIR) List for the May 2026 session, recognising the highest-performing candidates across the country.

Leading the merit list is Sakshi Jain from Nashik, who secured 371 marks out of 400, achieving an impressive 92.75 per cent to claim All India Rank 1. Ayanabbas Ajani from Chandrapur secured AIR 2 with 367 marks out of 400 (91.75 per cent), while Radha Unmesh Mulay from Pune obtained AIR 3 by scoring 365 marks out of 400 (91.25 per cent).

According to the official data, this year a total of 90,217 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation May 2026 exam, of whom 18,124 candidates qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 20.09%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scorecard contains important information, including the candidate's name, photograph, roll number, examination session, group details, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and the qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard and keep a printed as well as digital copy for future admission and professional requirements.

Find the direct links here: result and merit list

Last updated on 03 Jul 2026
11:06 AM
ICAI CA 2026 Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) ICAI CA Foundation Exam Result toppers merit list
Similar stories
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

UP Board Exam 2027: New Centre Selection Rule and Timeline Announced for Classes 10, . . .

Industrial training institute (ITI)

Maharashtra ITI 2026 Round 1 Admission List Out, Over 78000 Seats Allotted - Reportin. . .

Admission

Board Exam Marks to Play Bigger Role in NEET, JEE Admissions? Centre Plans Major Refo. . .

West Bengal School

West Bengal Holiday on July 6: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed; Here's Why

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

UP Board Exam 2027: New Centre Selection Rule and Timeline Announced for Classes 10, . . .

Industrial training institute (ITI)

Maharashtra ITI 2026 Round 1 Admission List Out, Over 78000 Seats Allotted - Reportin. . .

Admission

Board Exam Marks to Play Bigger Role in NEET, JEE Admissions? Centre Plans Major Refo. . .

West Bengal School

West Bengal Holiday on July 6: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed; Here's Why

Delhi University

Delhi University Releases DU Academic Calendar 2026-27; Semester 1 Classes From July . . .

iLEAD

iLEAD’s MANAGEDIA’26 Ends on a High Note, Uniting 75+ Institutions in a Celebrati. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality