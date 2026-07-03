ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result Out, 20.9% Qualify! Sakshi Jain Tops - Check Full AIR List

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation May 2026 examination results today, July 3. Students who took the examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation May 2026 examination results today, July 3. Students who took the examination conducted from May 14 to May 20, 2026, can now access and download their scorecards through the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, by logging in with their registration number and roll number. Along with the individual results, the institute has also released the All India Rank (AIR) List for the May 2026 session, recognising the highest-performing candidates across the country.

Leading the merit list is Sakshi Jain from Nashik, who secured 371 marks out of 400, achieving an impressive 92.75 per cent to claim All India Rank 1. Ayanabbas Ajani from Chandrapur secured AIR 2 with 367 marks out of 400 (91.75 per cent), while Radha Unmesh Mulay from Pune obtained AIR 3 by scoring 365 marks out of 400 (91.25 per cent).

According to the official data, this year a total of 90,217 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation May 2026 exam, of whom 18,124 candidates qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 20.09%.

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The scorecard contains important information, including the candidate's name, photograph, roll number, examination session, group details, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and the qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard and keep a printed as well as digital copy for future admission and professional requirements.

Find the direct links here: result and merit list