Gujarat HSC Science Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org; Girls Outperform Boys

Summary The overall pass percentage stands at 27.36%, offering students who could not clear the February–March 2026 board examinations another opportunity to obtain their Higher Secondary Certificate A total of 18,549 candidates registered for the supplementary examination, while 16,120 appeared. Of these, 4,411 students successfully qualified

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Science Stream Supplementary Examination 2026 results. The overall pass percentage stands at 27.36%, offering students who could not clear the February–March 2026 board examinations another opportunity to obtain their Higher Secondary Certificate.

A total of 18,549 candidates registered for the supplementary examination, while 16,120 appeared. Of these, 4,411 students successfully qualified.

Among the three Science stream groups, A Group posted the best performance with a 32.29% pass rate. B Group recorded a pass percentage of 25.85%, while the AB Group registered 14.29%, though the number of candidates in this category was very small.

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Girls recorded higher pass percentages than boys in the two major streams.

A Group: Girls – 35.46%; Boys – 31.39%

B Group: Girls – 28.50%; Boys – 22.42%

In the AB Group, participation remained limited. Two boys qualified, while none of the four girls who appeared cleared the examination.

Gujarat HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official GSHSEB website. Click on the "HSC Science & General Purak 2026 Result" link on the homepage. Enter your 6-digit or 7-digit seat number. Complete the captcha verification, if prompted. Click "Go" or "Submit". Your Gujarat HSC Science Supplementary Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference. Candidates should collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.