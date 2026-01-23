UPSSSC Stenographer Answer Key 2026 Published - Link and Objection Submission Deadline

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Stenographer Main Examination (PET-2023). Candidates can now access their provisional answer key and response sheets through the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Stenographer Main Examination (PET-2023). Candidates who appeared for the written examination held on January 20, 2026, can now access their provisional answer key and response sheets through the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The provisional answer key has been made available in PDF format and contains the questions along with the corresponding answers as provided by the commission. This allows candidates to compare their responses with the official answers and estimate their performance in the examination.

To check and download the UPSSSC Stenographer answer key, candidates need to visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in. On the homepage, they must navigate to the “Notifications” section and click on the relevant link. After entering the login credentials, the answer key will open in PDF format, which can be downloaded and saved for reference. Candidates can then match the answers with their respective question paper sets and may also take a printout for future use.

Along with the release of the answer key, UPSSSC has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any of the answers. Applicants who find discrepancies or believe that any answer is incorrect can submit their objections online. The objection facility will remain open until January 28, 2026, and candidates are advised to raise their challenges within the stipulated timeframe, as no requests will be entertained after the deadline.

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,224 vacancies for the post of Stenographer under UPSSSC. However, the commission has not yet released the category-wise distribution of these vacancies. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the final answer key, results, and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

Find the direct download link here.