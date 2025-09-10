UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 Released - Link and Objection Submission Updates

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 6 and 7, 2025, across two shifts daily can now access and download the answer key.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 6 and 7, 2025, across two shifts daily can now access and download the answer key.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the provisional answer key link under the ‘important announcement’ section.

The answer key will appear on the screen in document format.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates finding discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections online through the official portal until September 15, 2025. Once the objection period closes, a panel of experts will review the submitted challenges. If any discrepancies are verified, a revised final answer key will be released.

The PET is the first stage of UPSSSC’s two-tier selection process. Based on their PET performance, candidates are shortlisted for the main examinations for various Group C posts across the state.

This year, UPSSSC has introduced a major reform in the recruitment process. PET scores will now remain valid for three years instead of the earlier one-year period. This change will benefit candidates by allowing them to apply for multiple Group C recruitment exams without the need to retake the PET within that duration.

Find the direct answer key download link here.