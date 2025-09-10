UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 Released - Link and Objection Submission Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Sep 2025
09:51 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 6 and 7, 2025, across two shifts daily can now access and download the answer key.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 6 and 7, 2025, across two shifts daily can now access and download the answer key.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025

  • Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the provisional answer key link under the ‘important announcement’ section.
  • The answer key will appear on the screen in document format.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates finding discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections online through the official portal until September 15, 2025. Once the objection period closes, a panel of experts will review the submitted challenges. If any discrepancies are verified, a revised final answer key will be released.

The PET is the first stage of UPSSSC’s two-tier selection process. Based on their PET performance, candidates are shortlisted for the main examinations for various Group C posts across the state.

This year, UPSSSC has introduced a major reform in the recruitment process. PET scores will now remain valid for three years instead of the earlier one-year period. This change will benefit candidates by allowing them to apply for multiple Group C recruitment exams without the need to retake the PET within that duration.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

Last updated on 10 Sep 2025
09:52 AM
UPSSSC PET Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Answer Key
Similar stories
scholarship

Scholarship Boost: Meghalaya Govt Disburses Over Rs 6 crore Grant for ST Students

UGC

UGC Directs HEIs to Install ‘Oil and Sugar Boards’ to Encourage Healthy Eating Am. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC Issues Geo-Scientist Exam 2025 Interview Schedule - Check Roll No Specific Detai. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card Out Now at ssc.gov.in - Download Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
scholarship

Scholarship Boost: Meghalaya Govt Disburses Over Rs 6 crore Grant for ST Students

UGC

UGC Directs HEIs to Install ‘Oil and Sugar Boards’ to Encourage Healthy Eating Am. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC Issues Geo-Scientist Exam 2025 Interview Schedule - Check Roll No Specific Detai. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card Out Now at ssc.gov.in - Download Link Here

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Check Download Steps and Exam Details

CBSE

CBSE 2026 Board Exam: Private Candidate Form Submission Begins from Today; Know Eligi. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality