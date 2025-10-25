AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Check College Wise Result & Revised Counselling Dates

Summary The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP EAMCET 2025 BiPC seat allotment results for Phase 1. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2025 under the BiPC stream can now check their seat allotment status on the official website.

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP EAMCET 2025 BiPC seat allotment results for Phase 1. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2025 under the BiPC stream can now check their seat allotment status on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

To access the allotment result, candidates need to log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth. The result includes crucial details such as the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, rank, caste category, allotted college and course, quota category, and admission fee.

Download Steps

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR.

Click on the “Download Allotment Order” link on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials.

Download the allotment result and take a printout for future reference.

As per the schedule, candidates must report to their allotted colleges by October 29, 2025, after confirming their seats online and downloading the allotment letter. They must also carry the required documents for verification to complete the admission process.

Meanwhile, APSCHE has announced that according to the revised schedule, the final phase of AP EAMCET BiPC 2025 counselling will begin on October 30, 2025. The option entry window will remain open till November 1, with the last date to make changes being November 2. The final phase seat allotment results are expected to be declared on November 3, 2025.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.