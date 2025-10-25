AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Check College Wise Result & Revised Counselling Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Oct 2025
13:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP EAMCET 2025 BiPC seat allotment results for Phase 1.
Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2025 under the BiPC stream can now check their seat allotment status on the official website.

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP EAMCET 2025 BiPC seat allotment results for Phase 1. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2025 under the BiPC stream can now check their seat allotment status on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

To access the allotment result, candidates need to log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth. The result includes crucial details such as the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, rank, caste category, allotted college and course, quota category, and admission fee.

Download Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR.
  • Click on the “Download Allotment Order” link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your credentials.
  • Download the allotment result and take a printout for future reference.

As per the schedule, candidates must report to their allotted colleges by October 29, 2025, after confirming their seats online and downloading the allotment letter. They must also carry the required documents for verification to complete the admission process.

Meanwhile, APSCHE has announced that according to the revised schedule, the final phase of AP EAMCET BiPC 2025 counselling will begin on October 30, 2025. The option entry window will remain open till November 1, with the last date to make changes being November 2. The final phase seat allotment results are expected to be declared on November 3, 2025.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.

Last updated on 25 Oct 2025
14:12 PM
AP EAMCET AP EAPCET 2025 APSCHE Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education seat allotment Counselling
Similar stories
MP NEET UG 2025

MP DME Revises NEET UG 2025 Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule; Merit List Releasing T. . .

Haryana government

DMER, Haryana Announces NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result; 4,071 Candidates . . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 258 ACIO Grade-II/Tech Posts; Link & Elig. . .

Medical Colleges

Rajasthan Govt Tightens Rules on Medical College Fees, Warns of Penalties Against Non. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

St Montfort’s School’s Advaya 2025 Showcases Creativity, Culture and Camaraderie

MP NEET UG 2025

MP DME Revises NEET UG 2025 Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule; Merit List Releasing T. . .

Haryana government

DMER, Haryana Announces NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result; 4,071 Candidates . . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 258 ACIO Grade-II/Tech Posts; Link & Elig. . .

Medical Colleges

Rajasthan Govt Tightens Rules on Medical College Fees, Warns of Penalties Against Non. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins After Delay Over Forged Documents. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality