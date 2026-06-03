TGPSC Announces Major Recruitment Drive 2026; Online Applications Begin June 6

Summary Online applications will open on June 6, 2026, and the last date to apply is July 13, 2026, until 5 PM, through the official TGPSC portal: tgpsc.gov.in The vacancies are distributed across the Multi-Zone cadre, with 112 posts in Multi Zone-I and 110 posts in Multi Zone-II

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has launched a recruitment drive to fill 222 Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) positions in the Transport, Roads and Buildings Department. Online applications will open on June 6, 2026, and the last date to apply is July 13, 2026, until 5 PM, through the official TGPSC portal: tgpsc.gov.in.

The vacancies are distributed across the Multi-Zone cadre, with 112 posts in Multi Zone-I and 110 posts in Multi Zone-II. The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled for October 2026, and hall tickets will be released seven days prior to the exam.

Eligibility Criteria

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Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university approved by UGC/AICTE; AMIE-qualified candidates are also eligible.

Age Limit: 18–44 years as of July 1, 2026, with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories.

Pay Scale: Rs 54,220 – Rs 1,33,630 per month.

Application Fee

Open Category (OC) & Backward Classes (BC): Rs 1,000

SC/ST & PwD: Rs 500

TSPSC Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official TGPSC website: tgpsc.gov.in. Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process if not already registered. Log in using the TGPSC ID and credentials. Fill in the application form and verify all details. Select the examination centre and upload required documents. Pay the application fee online. Submit the form and download the confirmation PDF for reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the TGPSC website for updates on exam schedule, hall tickets, and recruitment announcements.