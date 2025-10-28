Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

UPSSSC Releases Exam Calendar 2025-26 for Forest Guard, Clerk and Other Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
09:38 AM

File Image

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the examination calendar for 2025–26, detailing the schedule for several recruitment exams.
Candidates can view the detailed schedule on the official website - upsssc.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the examination calendar for 2025–26, detailing the schedule for several recruitment exams including Forest Guard, Wildlife Guard, Draftsman, Cartographer, Stenographer, and Junior Assistant. The exams are set to be conducted between November 9, 2025, and February 1, 2026. Candidates can view the detailed schedule on the official website - upsssc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Examination will be held on November 9, 2025, from 10 AM to Noon. This will be followed by the Draftsman and Cartographer Main Examination on November 16, 2025, from 10 AM to Noon, and the Stenographer Main Examination later the same day from 3 PM to 5 PM.

The Junior Assistant Main Examination typing test has been scheduled for November 22, 2025, while the Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-III Main Examination typing tests will take place between November 23 and December 17, 2025.

In January 2026, the Health Worker (Female) Main Examination will be conducted on January 11, 2026, from 10 AM to Noon. The Stenographer Main Examination will follow on January 18, 2026, during the same time slot.

The final exam listed in the UPSSSC exam calendar is the Junior Assistant Main Examination (PET 2023), scheduled for February 1, 2026, from 10 AM to Noon.

UPSSSC has clarified that the exam dates are subject to change under special circumstances, depending on administrative requirements. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSSSC website for updates and detailed information regarding admit cards, exam centres, and instructions.

Last updated on 28 Oct 2025
09:43 AM
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission exam schedule
