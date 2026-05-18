CEE Kerala Opens KMAT 2026 Session II Correction Window; Photo and Signature Editing Allowed

Summary Candidates who have applied for the management entrance examination can now edit their uploaded photograph and signature by visiting the official portal The KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2026, for candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes offered by participating institutions across Kerala

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has opened the correction window for the KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II application process.

Candidates who have applied for the management entrance examination can now edit their uploaded photograph and signature by visiting the official portal. The correction facility will remain available until 2 pm on May 20, 2026.

According to the official notification, applicants who have paid the application fee but not completed the submission process can also upload their photograph and signature during this window and finalise their application.

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The KMAT Kerala 2026 Session II examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2026, for candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes offered by participating institutions across Kerala.

The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode with a duration of three hours.

KMAT Session II Application 2026: Steps to Edit

Candidates can follow these steps to edit their details:

Visit the official website: CEE Kerala Portal Click on the KMAT 2026 candidate portal Log in using application number and password Open the memo/details section Upload a clear photograph or signature Submit the corrected application form

Applicants are also advised to verify personal details such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email ID, and nationality. Any discrepancies should be reported via email to ceekinfo@cee.kerala.gov.in before the deadline.

The correction facility will close strictly at 2 pm on May 20, and no further changes will be permitted afterward.