UPSC Transparency Boost: Commission to Publish Provisional Answer Keys Post Prelims Exam

PTI
PTI
Posted on 04 Oct 2025
16:18 PM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has told the Supreme Court that it has decided to publish the provisional answer key after the preliminary examination is conducted.

The UPSC conducts examinations, including the prestigious Civil Services Examination.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court last month, the Commission said the final answer key shall be published after declaration of the final results.

The affidavit was filed in a pending petition concerning the Civil Services Examination.

The UPSC said during the pendency of the matter, it has deliberated upon various factors including the suggestion of the court-appointed amicus curiae.

"As a consequence of comprehensive deliberation and considering the pious role assigned to the UPSC as a constitutional body, the Commission has arrived at a conscious and well considered decision as under: (a) Publishing the provisional answer key, after the preliminary examination is conducted," the affidavit, filed through advocate Vardhman Kaushik, said.

It said representations or objections would be sought from the candidates who appeared in the examination.

The affidavit said each such representation or objection should be supported by three authoritative sources and objections, which are not so supported, should be rejected at the threshold.

"However, the Commission will decide whether the sources produced are authoritative or not," it said.

The affidavit further said the provisional answer key and objections or representations received from candidates on question paper and answer keys shall be placed before a set or team of experts of the concerned subject, who shall undertake an in-depth consideration of all the aspects and will finalise the answer keys.

It said such finalised answer key by the team of subject experts shall constitute the basis of declaration of the results of preliminary examination.

The affidavit said the Commission desires to start following these modalities as expeditiously as possible.

"The decision taken by the UPSC is considered to be an effective and adequate redressal of the grievances raised in the petition and to enhance the level of transparency in the functioning of the UPSC and also to further the cause of public interest," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 04 Oct 2025
16:19 PM
