IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Examination Schedule For MTech Admissions; Check Dates

Summary IIT Guwahati has released the examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 on its official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in According to the schedule, GATE 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode starting from February 7, 2026, and will be held in two shifts each day

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has released the examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 on its official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The institute is expected to announce the release date of the GATE 2026 admit card in the coming days.

According to the schedule, GATE 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode starting from February 7, 2026, and will be held in two shifts each day. The forenoon shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates seeking admission to MTech, MS and PhD programmes through GATE 2026 can also access mock test links available on the official portal. These mock tests are designed to help aspirants familiarise themselves with the exam interface and overall test experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, IIT Guwahati has clarified that the features available in the mock tests may differ from those in the actual examination. “The mock test is not an indication of the topics from which the questions will appear in the GATE 2026 exam,” the official website stated.

GATE Exam 2026 Schedule

February 7, 2026

Morning shift: AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL

Afternoon shift: AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH

February 8, 2026

Morning shift: CS-1, ST

Afternoon shift: CS-2, EY, NM, PE

February 14, 2026

Morning shift: CE-1, EE, PI

Afternoon shift: BM, CE-2, ME, MT

February 15, 2026

Morning shift: EC

Afternoon shift: AR, DA

GATE is a national-level examination conducted for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes and for recruitment in several public sector undertakings. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates related to admit cards and other announcements.