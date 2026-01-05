Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC Releases Provisional Answer Key for Grade IV General Studies Paper 2025; Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jan 2026
14:52 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website, apsc.nic.in
The APSC Grade IV recruitment examination 2025 was conducted in OMR mode on January 4 for a duration of two hours

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the General Studies paper of the Grade IV recruitment exam 2025 on January 4. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website, apsc.nic.in.

The provisional answer key has been made available in PDF format, and candidates are not required to log in to access it.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers can raise objections against the provisional answer key with supporting documents until January 7, 2025, up to 11:59 pm. The commission has clarified that no fee is required to submit objections.

The APSC Grade IV recruitment examination 2025 was conducted in OMR mode on January 4 for a duration of two hours. The question paper consisted of five sections, with 20 questions in each section, making a total of 100 questions.

APSC Grade 4 answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in
  • Click on the “Answer Key” link on the left side of the homepage
  • Select the link titled “Provisional Answer Keys GENERAL STUDIES (Series-A, B, C, D) Grade-IV, Assam Public Service Commission”
  • The answer key will open and download in PDF format
  • To submit objections, click on the “Click to submit objections” link

Selection of candidates will be carried out in two phases—a screening test (Phase 1) followed by an interview (Phase 2). Based on their performance in the screening test, candidates will be shortlisted for the interview in a 1:5 ratio, in accordance with category-wise reservation norms.

Last updated on 05 Jan 2026
14:53 PM
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Answer Key
