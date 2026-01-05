Haryana TET registration

HTET 2025 Application Deadline Extended, Last Day to Edit Forms Today

Posted on 05 Jan 2026
File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can now apply online till January 5, 2026, midnight through the official website, bseh.org.in
The correction window will also close on January 5

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has extended the registration deadline for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply online till January 5, 2026, midnight through the official website, bseh.org.in.

According to the board, candidates will not require an Aadhaar card to complete the application process. The correction window will also close on January 5. Applicants can make online corrections to details such as personal information, photograph, signature, thumb impression, exam level, subject selection (for Levels 2 and 3), caste category, disability category and home state until the deadline.

HTET Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
  • Click on the “Apply Online for HTET 2025” link on the homepage
  • Register by entering the required details
  • Log in using the registered credentials
  • Fill in the application form and pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  • Keep a printed copy for future reference

The HTET 2025 examination is likely to be conducted on January 17 and 18. The exam duration will be 150 minutes. All questions, except those related to language subjects, will be bilingual (Hindi and English).

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and correction process within the stipulated time, as no further extensions are expected.

