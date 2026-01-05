UPSC Declares Mains November 2025 Results at upsc.gov.in; 97 Candidates Qualify

Summary Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website, upsc.gov.in According to the commission, 97 candidates have been selected for various posts through the November 2025 recruitment examination

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the recruitment results for the UPSC Mains November 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the commission, 97 candidates have been selected for various posts through the November 2025 recruitment examination. The selected candidates will fill positions including Assistant Director of Operations in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Marketing Officer (Group I) in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Personal Assistant in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The UPSC recruitment process comprises three stages—a preliminary examination, the main examination, and an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its official notification, the commission stated, “The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post. Applications of other candidates were duly considered but regretted that it has not been possible to call them for interview or recommend them for the post.”

As per the merit list, 42 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round for the post of Assistant Director (Civil Aviation). Meanwhile, 33 candidates have been selected for Marketing Officer (Group I), and 22 candidates for the post of Personal Assistant, EPFO.

The results document includes details such as the name of the post, office, roll number, and names of the recommended candidates.

UPSC also clarified that no candidates were found suitable for seven Assistant Director posts reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Additionally, two posts—one EWS and one OBC—have been kept vacant due to pending court cases. “The final result is subject to the outcome of OA No. 3486/2025 and 3500/2025 filed in the Hon’ble Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Principal Bench, New Delhi,” the commission added.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for further updates related to appointment formalities and joining instructions.