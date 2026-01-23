UPSC Defers Civil Services Interview Scheduled for January 22; New Date Announced

Summary The interview that was scheduled for the afternoon session on January 22, 2026, has been postponed due to the early closure of government offices for the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2026 According to the official notification, the rescheduled interview will now be held on Friday, February 27, 2026, during the forenoon session

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the rescheduling of the Personality Test (Interview) for candidates appearing in the Civil Services Main Examination (CSME) 2025. The interview that was scheduled for the afternoon session on January 22, 2026, has been postponed due to the early closure of government offices for the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2026.

According to the official notification, the rescheduled interview will now be held on Friday, February 27, 2026, during the forenoon session.

“The Personality Test of the candidates of CSME-2025 which was scheduled on 22.01.2026 (Afternoon Session) has now been rescheduled on Friday, 27.02.2026 (Forenoon Session) due to early closure of office on 22.01.2026 on account of full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade, 2026,” the UPSC stated in its notice.

The commission had earlier released the Phase 1 interview schedule on December 2, 2025, under which 649 candidates were interviewed between December 8 and December 19, 2025. The remaining 2,107 candidates are being interviewed under Phase 2, which is scheduled from January 5 to February 27, 2026.

The UPSC has also reiterated that travelling expenses incurred by candidates attending the Personality Test will be reimbursed. However, reimbursement is limited to second-class and sleeper-class train fares, as per existing norms.

Meanwhile, as per the UPSC examination calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 2026. The notification for the preliminary examination, which was initially scheduled to be issued on January 14, was postponed due to administrative reasons.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for further updates regarding the interview schedule and examination notifications.