UPSC Releases Timetable for Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2025; Exam from November 16

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the timetable for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2025. According to the schedule, the examination will be conducted over a span of eight days, from November 16 to 23, 2025, with no exam scheduled on November 17.

The UPSC IFS Main examination will be held in two shifts daily – the forenoon session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

As per the exam pattern, the written test comprises six papers, including General English and General Knowledge, each carrying 300 marks, along with four papers from two optional subjects, each carrying 200 marks.

UPSC IFS Main Exam Time Table 2025

November 16, 2025: General English (Forenoon); General English (Afternoon)

November 18, 2025: Mathematics Paper–I / Statistics Paper–I (Forenoon); Mathematics Paper–II / Statistics Paper–II (Afternoon)

November 19, 2025: Civil Engineering Paper–I / Chemical Engineering Paper–I / Mechanical Engineering Paper–I / Zoology Paper- I (Forenoon); Civil Engineering Paper–II / Chemical Engineering Paper–II / Mechanical Engineering Paper–II / Zoology Paper- II (Afternoon)

November 20, 2025: Agricultural Engineering Paper–I / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper–I / Physics Paper–I (Forenoon); Agricultural Engineering Paper–II / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper–II / Physics Paper–II (Afternoon)

November 21, 2025: Chemistry Paper–I / Botany Paper–I (Forenoon); Chemistry Paper–II / Botany Paper–II (Afternoon)

November 22, 2025: Geology Paper–I (Forenoon); Geology Paper- II (Afternoon)

November 23, 2025: Agriculture Paper–I / Forestry Paper–I (Forenoon); Agriculture Paper–II / Forestry Paper–II (Afternoon)