MCC Adds 2,620 Seats for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2; Seat Allotment From December 10

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the addition of 2,620 seats for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2, offering candidates expanded options across medical institutions in the country. The updated seat matrix—detailing state, institute type, institution name, quota, branch, category and total seats—is now available on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

The Round 2 registration window opened on December 5, 2025, and will close on December 9, 2025. Candidates can fill their choices between December 6 and December 9, while choice locking is scheduled for December 9.

According to the official schedule, seat allotment processing will take place from December 10 to December 11, with results set to be declared on December 12, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between December 13 and December 21, 2025. Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes, followed by data sharing with MCC, will be carried out from December 22 to December 23, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Steps to Download Seats List

Candidates can access the updated list by following these steps:

Visit the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in Click on the “Added Seats List” link on the homepage A new page will display the detailed list of added seats Download and save the document for future reference

For further updates and detailed information, candidates are advised to regularly check the MCC’s official website.