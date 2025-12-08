MBA

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Application Window Closes Today; Check List of Documents Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Dec 2025
14:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration and fee payment through the official portal: applyadmission.net/IIFT2026/
For the MBA in Business Analytics, candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or a CGPA of 5 out of 10, along with mathematics or statistics as a compulsory subject at the graduation level Documents Required for

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will close the online application process for its MBA programmes for the 2026–28 academic session today, December 8, 2025. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration and fee payment through the official portal: applyadmission.net/IIFT2026/.

According to the eligibility criteria, applicants for the MBA (International Business) programme must hold a bachelor’s degree of at least three years’ duration in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates) from a recognised institution. There is no upper age limit for applying.

For the MBA in Business Analytics, candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or a CGPA of 5 out of 10, along with mathematics or statistics as a compulsory subject at the graduation level.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIFT MBA Admission 2026: List of Documents

Applicants must keep the following documents ready for upload:

  • Valid email ID and mobile number (active for at least one year)
  • Personal and educational qualification certificates
  • Scanned recent photograph (JPG/JPEG, under 100 KB)
  • Scanned signature in black ink (JPG/JPEG, under 100 KB)
  • Class 10 and 12 marksheets (PDF, under 300 KB each)
  • Degree certificate, provisional certificate, or consolidated marksheet of graduation (PDF, under 300 KB)
  • Work experience certificates, if applicable (single PDF, under 5 MB)
  • Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwD/EWS/Kashmiri Migrants (PDF, under 300 KB)

Candidates are advised to complete the application procedure well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Further details are available on IIFT’s official admission website.

Last updated on 08 Dec 2025
14:12 PM
MBA MBA Admissions IIFT
Similar stories
CAT 2025

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens - Challenge Link and Detailed Guide

MCC

MCC Adds 2,620 Seats for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2; Seat Allotment From Decemb. . .

CBSE 2026

Mental Health, Cyber Safety Take Centre Stage at CBSE's National Adolescent Summit 20. . .

JKPSC

JKPSC CCE - Thousands Sit for Exam Amid Uncertainty and Postponement Appeals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CAT 2025

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens - Challenge Link and Detailed Guide

MCC

MCC Adds 2,620 Seats for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2; Seat Allotment From Decemb. . .

CBSE 2026

Mental Health, Cyber Safety Take Centre Stage at CBSE's National Adolescent Summit 20. . .

JKPSC

JKPSC CCE - Thousands Sit for Exam Amid Uncertainty and Postponement Appeals

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Ends Soon - 2620 New Seats Added; Check Deadline

UPSC CSE 2024

UPSC CSE 2024 Cadre Allocation List Released: Top Rankers Assigned IAS; Full List Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality