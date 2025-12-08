IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Application Window Closes Today; Check List of Documents Here

Summary Interested candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration and fee payment through the official portal: applyadmission.net/IIFT2026/ For the MBA in Business Analytics, candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or a CGPA of 5 out of 10, along with mathematics or statistics as a compulsory subject at the graduation level Documents Required for

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will close the online application process for its MBA programmes for the 2026–28 academic session today, December 8, 2025. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration and fee payment through the official portal: applyadmission.net/IIFT2026/.

According to the eligibility criteria, applicants for the MBA (International Business) programme must hold a bachelor’s degree of at least three years’ duration in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates) from a recognised institution. There is no upper age limit for applying.

For the MBA in Business Analytics, candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or a CGPA of 5 out of 10, along with mathematics or statistics as a compulsory subject at the graduation level.

IIFT MBA Admission 2026: List of Documents

Applicants must keep the following documents ready for upload:

Valid email ID and mobile number (active for at least one year)

Personal and educational qualification certificates

Scanned recent photograph (JPG/JPEG, under 100 KB)

Scanned signature in black ink (JPG/JPEG, under 100 KB)

Class 10 and 12 marksheets (PDF, under 300 KB each)

Degree certificate, provisional certificate, or consolidated marksheet of graduation (PDF, under 300 KB)

Work experience certificates, if applicable (single PDF, under 5 MB)

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwD/EWS/Kashmiri Migrants (PDF, under 300 KB)

Candidates are advised to complete the application procedure well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Further details are available on IIFT’s official admission website.