CAT 2025

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens - Challenge Link and Detailed Guide

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Dec 2025
14:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially opened the objection window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 provisional answer key today, December 8.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections against the provisional key on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially opened the objection window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 provisional answer key today, December 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections against the provisional key on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, until December 10.

IIM Kozhikode released the CAT 2025 answer key and response sheets for more than 2.58 lakh candidates who took the management entrance test. The exam was conducted across 339 centres in 170 cities nationwide. The institute has uploaded the answer keys for all three slots - Slot 1, Slot 2, and Slot 3 - on the official portal, and candidates can access them using their registered login credentials.

To challenge any question, candidates must submit supporting documents to justify their objection. The objection form allows candidates to identify the question, section, and type of challenge. Aspirants may choose from the following categories:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • None of the given options is correct
  • More than one option is correct
  • The official answer key is incorrect

Candidates may also provide remarks of up to 500 words and will need to pay the applicable objection fee before submitting the form.

As per the CAT 2025 marking scheme, candidates will receive 3 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

The CAT 2025 results will be prepared based on the final answer key and are expected to be declared in the first week of January 2026.

Find the objection submission link here.

Last updated on 08 Dec 2025
14:16 PM
CAT 2025 IIM Kozhikode Common Admission Test (CAT) Answer Key
Similar stories
MBA

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Application Window Closes Today; Check List of Documents Her. . .

MCC

MCC Adds 2,620 Seats for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2; Seat Allotment From Decemb. . .

CBSE 2026

Mental Health, Cyber Safety Take Centre Stage at CBSE's National Adolescent Summit 20. . .

JKPSC

JKPSC CCE - Thousands Sit for Exam Amid Uncertainty and Postponement Appeals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MBA

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Application Window Closes Today; Check List of Documents Her. . .

MCC

MCC Adds 2,620 Seats for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2; Seat Allotment From Decemb. . .

CBSE 2026

Mental Health, Cyber Safety Take Centre Stage at CBSE's National Adolescent Summit 20. . .

JKPSC

JKPSC CCE - Thousands Sit for Exam Amid Uncertainty and Postponement Appeals

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Ends Soon - 2620 New Seats Added; Check Deadline

UPSC CSE 2024

UPSC CSE 2024 Cadre Allocation List Released: Top Rankers Assigned IAS; Full List Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality