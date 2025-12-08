IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens - Challenge Link and Detailed Guide

Summary The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially opened the objection window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 provisional answer key today, December 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections against the provisional key on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially opened the objection window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 provisional answer key today, December 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections against the provisional key on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, until December 10.

IIM Kozhikode released the CAT 2025 answer key and response sheets for more than 2.58 lakh candidates who took the management entrance test. The exam was conducted across 339 centres in 170 cities nationwide. The institute has uploaded the answer keys for all three slots - Slot 1, Slot 2, and Slot 3 - on the official portal, and candidates can access them using their registered login credentials.

To challenge any question, candidates must submit supporting documents to justify their objection. The objection form allows candidates to identify the question, section, and type of challenge. Aspirants may choose from the following categories:

None of the given options is correct

More than one option is correct

The official answer key is incorrect

Candidates may also provide remarks of up to 500 words and will need to pay the applicable objection fee before submitting the form.

As per the CAT 2025 marking scheme, candidates will receive 3 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

The CAT 2025 results will be prepared based on the final answer key and are expected to be declared in the first week of January 2026.

Find the objection submission link here.