UPSC

UPSC Releases EPFO Admit Card 2025 for EO/AO and APFC Recruitment Exam- Check Official Notice

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
14:39 PM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 for the recruitment of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Candidates appearing for the written examination can now download their hall tickets from the official UPSC website.

The pen-and-paper based combined recruitment test is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, in a single session from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, across 78 exam centres nationwide.

Candidates must carry a printout of the e-Admit Card to the examination venue. Those whose admit cards display unclear photographs are required to bring two passport-sized photos, an undertaking, and a valid original photo ID such as Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, or Voter ID.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 on the homepage
  3. Enter the required login credentials
  4. Submit the details
  5. View and download the admit card
  6. Take a printout for exam-day use

This recruitment drive, advertised under Special Advertisement No. 52/2025, aims to fill 230 vacancies, including 156 posts for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and 74 posts for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

Candidates are advised to carefully review exam instructions printed on the admit card and reach their designated centre well before reporting time to avoid last-minute issues.

UPSC Admit Card UPSC 2025 UPSC 2026
