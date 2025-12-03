KEA Announces Karnataka AYUSH PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Registration From Tomorrow

Summary Eligible candidates can register for the mop-up round from December 4, while the final seat allotment results will be declared on December 8 Candidates can apply for the third round of counselling on the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, until December 6

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the complete schedule for the Karnataka AYUSH PG 2025 Round 3 counselling. Eligible candidates can register for the mop-up round from December 4, while the final seat allotment results will be declared on December 8.

Candidates can apply for the third round of counselling on the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, until December 6. Seat allotment will be carried out based on the candidates’ fresh option entry, availability of seats, reservation norms and other admission criteria.

According to the official notification, candidates who were not allotted seats in the first two rounds are eligible to participate. Those who selected Choice-3 in Round 1 but did not secure a seat in Round 2 may also apply. However, students who have already joined a college through the All India AYUSH PG stray vacancy round are not eligible for KEA’s Round 3 admissions.

KEA conducts the AYUSH PG counselling process for admissions into postgraduate programmes in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homoeopathy across Karnataka.

Karnataka AYUSH PG Round 3 Schedule 2025

Display of seat matrix: December 4 (after 11 am)

Fresh option entry: December 4–6 (till 11 am)

Publication of mop-up round allotment result: December 6 (after 7 pm)

Final allotment result: December 8 (after 11 am)

Fee payment and challan download: December 8–9

Download of admission order: December 10

Last date for reporting to allotted colleges: December 10 (till 5:30 pm)

With the counselling process entering its final stages, KEA has advised candidates to review the schedule carefully and complete all formalities within the specified deadlines to secure their postgraduate AYUSH seats for the 2025 academic session.