UPSC CDS 2024

UPSC Combined Defence Services I Result Marks 2024: How to Check

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2025
11:26 AM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the marks of recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2024.
Aspirants who appeared for the examination can access their marks on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the marks of recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2024. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can access their marks on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The published list includes the written test marks, SSB interview marks, and the final total, along with the candidates' names and dates of birth.

How to Check UPSC CDS I Result 2024 Marks

  1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link titled ‘UPSC CDS I Result 2024: Marks of Recommended Candidates’ available on the homepage. A new PDF file will open, containing the details of the candidates.
  3. Download the PDF file and save a hard copy for future reference.
NEET 2025 Updates: Hybrid Mode, Two Phases, and More
Key UPSC CDS I 2024 Result Highlights

The final result for UPSC CDS I 2024 was declared on January 8, 2025. Out of the 590 candidates included in the final merit list, 470 are male candidates, and 120 are female candidates. They are set to join the following courses commencing in April 2025:

  • 121st Short Service Commission Course (Men)
  • 35th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course

It is important to note that the results of the medical examination of candidates have not been considered in preparing the merit list.

This recruitment process aims to fill 457 positions across various courses. The registration period began on December 20, 2023, and concluded on January 9, 2024.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2025
11:27 AM
