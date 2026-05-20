DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 to Be Announced on May 26; Know Alternative Ways to Check Class 12 Scores

Summary Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations will be able to access their results through the official website, keralaresults.nic.in The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala conducted the DHSE Plus Two examinations from March 6 to March 28, 2026, with more than 4.25 lakh students appearing for the exams across the state

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 on May 26 at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations will be able to access their results through the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala conducted the DHSE Plus Two examinations from March 6 to March 28, 2026, with more than 4.25 lakh students appearing for the exams across the state.

To check the results online, students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window. Along with the scorecards, the board is also expected to announce the overall pass percentage and topper details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the Kerala DHSE Plus Two examinations stood at 77.81 per cent.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can access their results through the following websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the “Kerala DHSE Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter roll number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading the result