NTA Extends UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline; Correction Window Opens May 25

Summary Eligible candidates can now apply until May 23, 2026 through the official website, National Testing Agency at ugcnet.nta.nic.in The agency has also announced that the application correction window will remain open from May 25 to May 27, 2026, allowing registered candidates to make changes to their submitted application forms

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the UGC NET June 2026 examination session. Eligible candidates can now apply until May 23, 2026 through the official website, National Testing Agency at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The agency has also announced that the application correction window will remain open from May 25 to May 27, 2026, allowing registered candidates to make changes to their submitted application forms.

The UGC NET examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for determining eligibility for:

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Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Appointment as Assistant Professor

Admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across India

Candidates have been advised to complete the registration process before the revised deadline and carefully verify all details during the correction window to avoid discrepancies later in the admission or recruitment process.