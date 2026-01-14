Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Civil Services, IFS 2026 Notification Delayed, Says Commission; Know Fresh Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2026
11:45 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The commission announced the delay through an official notice published on its website, upsc.gov.in, citing administrative reasons
Earlier, UPSC was scheduled to release the notification for both examinations on January 14, 2026

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the release of the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026. The commission announced the delay through an official notice published on its website, upsc.gov.in, citing administrative reasons.

Earlier, UPSC was scheduled to release the notification for both examinations on January 14, 2026. However, the commission has now deferred the notification and has not announced a revised date for its release.

“The Notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 14.01.2026, has now been postponed due to administrative reasons and the same will be notified in due course,” the official notice stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, UPSC has recently informed candidates about the introduction of face authentication at examination centres. The measure has been implemented to strengthen the integrity and security of the examination process. “All candidates appearing in the UPSC examination will undergo face authentication at the venue,” the commission noted.

As per the earlier schedule, the UPSC CSE and IFS 2026 preliminary examinations were to be conducted on May 24, 2026. However, with the delay in the release of the notification, it remains unclear whether the examination dates will also be postponed.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for the latest updates regarding the notification and examination schedule.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2026
11:46 AM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC CSE 2025 UPSC IFS 2025
Similar stories
CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Releases Revised Schedule

Union Budget

Union Budget 2026: Experts Call for Shift From Enrolment Expansion to Quality in Educ. . .

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Datesheet Out - UBSE Releases Subject Wise Detailed Sc. . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Shortly at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Key Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Releases Revised Schedule

Union Budget

Union Budget 2026: Experts Call for Shift From Enrolment Expansion to Quality in Educ. . .

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Datesheet Out - UBSE Releases Subject Wise Detailed Sc. . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Shortly at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Key Details Here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 Declared: Direct Link, Overall Pass Percent and Qualifyin. . .

CBSE

CBSE Directs Schools to Update Mandatory Public Disclosures, Issues Deadline & Strict. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality