UPSC Civil Services, IFS 2026 Notification Delayed, Says Commission; Know Fresh Date Here

Summary The commission announced the delay through an official notice published on its website, upsc.gov.in, citing administrative reasons Earlier, UPSC was scheduled to release the notification for both examinations on January 14, 2026

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the release of the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026. The commission announced the delay through an official notice published on its website, upsc.gov.in, citing administrative reasons.

Earlier, UPSC was scheduled to release the notification for both examinations on January 14, 2026. However, the commission has now deferred the notification and has not announced a revised date for its release.

“The Notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 14.01.2026, has now been postponed due to administrative reasons and the same will be notified in due course,” the official notice stated.

Meanwhile, UPSC has recently informed candidates about the introduction of face authentication at examination centres. The measure has been implemented to strengthen the integrity and security of the examination process. “All candidates appearing in the UPSC examination will undergo face authentication at the venue,” the commission noted.

As per the earlier schedule, the UPSC CSE and IFS 2026 preliminary examinations were to be conducted on May 24, 2026. However, with the delay in the release of the notification, it remains unclear whether the examination dates will also be postponed.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for the latest updates regarding the notification and examination schedule.