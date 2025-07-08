Union Public Service Commission exam
UPSC NDA & NA II, CDS II 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow- Exam on Sept 14
Posted on 08 Jul 2025
13:39 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Union Public Service Commission is set to close the window for making corrections in application forms of UPSC NDA & NA II, CDS II Exam 2025 tomorrow, July 9, 2025. Candidates who want to make edits/modifications in their application forms can do so on the official website at upsconline.nic.in.
The link to make corrections in application forms will be active till July 19, 2025, till 11:59 PM. UPSC NDA & NA II, CDS II Exam 2025 is scheduled for September 14, 2025.
The official notice states, “The correction window would be an opportunity for the candidates to edit their details and make necessary corrections, in the ‘Common Application Form’ and ‘Examination Application Form.”
UPSC NDA & NA II, CDS II Application 2025: Steps to edit