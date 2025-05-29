UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 Registration Begins- Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2025
15:12 PM

File Image

Summary
The Commission will fill a total of 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam and 406 posts via National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II examination
The Union Public Service Commission is introducing a new Online Application Portal for registration and filling up of application form online

The Union Public Service Commission begins the registration for the UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 notification. Candidates who wish to apply for Combined Defense Service (CDS) Examination 2025 and National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination 2025 can find the link on the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

The Commission will fill a total of 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam and 406 posts via National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II examination. As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for both the examinations is June 17, 2025. The National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II written examination and Combined Defense Service written exam will be held on September 14, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission is introducing a new Online Application Portal for registration and filling up of application form online.

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: Direct Link

UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam Registration 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online
  4. Once registration is done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use
Last updated on 29 May 2025
15:13 PM
